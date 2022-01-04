Prominent businessman James Moss-Solomon has died

Prominent businessman and philanthropist James Moss-Solomon has died.

Moss-Solomon passed away peacefully early this morning surrounded by family and loved ones.

The family has thanked persons for their support and love.

