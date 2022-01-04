Robinson urges gov’t to re-establish National Commission on Science and Technology

A call has been made for the Government to re-establish the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST) to drive many of the innovations that are required to guide and assist the private sector.

Opposition spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson, is bemoaning the dormancy of the commission, which he said has either been in hibernation or had become inactive.

During a virtual meeting of the Rotary Club of St Andrew earlier today, Robinson said that the NCST should be reinstituted with new leadership and membership as the country needed the commission now more than ever before.

He said that the NCST was crucial to ensure that there was some synergy between what the private and public sectors do in relation to innovation.

The NCST was established in 1993 as a broad-based, cross-sectional national advisory body to the government on policies and strategies relating to science and technology.

After being inoperative for a few years, the NCST was reconstituted in 2014. However, the commission has seemingly become inactive in the last several years.

