Security heightened in some Spanish Town communities arising from shootings

The security forces have heightened their presence in some communities along St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine due to a spate of shootings.

A man was shot and killed in the area this afternoon.

It is believed that the attack was carried out by rival gunmen.

Today's shooting came after four persons were shot last night as rival gunmen traded bullets.

One of the injured persons is admitted in hospital in serious condition.

The police say both incidents are under investigation.

Residents say there have been incidents of sporadic gunfire in the area over the past week.

- Ruddy Mathison

