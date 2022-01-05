735 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the total to 2,483.

The deceased are a 55-year-old woman, a 72-year-old male, an 82-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, all from St Catherine.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 12, 2021 and January 2, 2022.

One more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 195.

And two more deaths are under investigation, moving that figure to 354.

Meanwhile, there were 735 new cases with ages ranging from 25 days to 102 years, pushing the total to 97,066.

Of the new cases, 421 are women and 314 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 436

* St Catherine - 67

* St James - 59

* Westmoreland - 25

* St Thomas - 25

* Portland - 21

* St Ann - 21

* Clarendon - 20

* Manchester - 17

* Trelawny - 14

* St Mary - 13

* Hanover - 11

* St Elizabeth - 6

A total of 2,345 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 34.3%.

In the meantime, there were 83 more recoveries, increasing the total to 66,147.

Some 189 persons are in hospital with 33 being moderately ill, 21 severely ill and four critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 22,439 are at home.

