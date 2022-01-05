E-10 87 up $2.42, E-10 90 up $2.43 and diesel up $1.93

Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $2.42 to sell for $167.42 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $2.43 sell for $172.87.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $1.93 per litre to sell for $162.42.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $168.42 per litre following an increase of $2.32.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $1.27 to sell for $138.80.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.50 to sell for $70.74, while butane will move up by $2.56 to sell for $80.59 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

