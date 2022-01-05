Ja-born South Florida activist Jasmin Barnaby dies

Jasmin Barnaby, a Jamaica-born activist in South Florida in the United States and mother of Cory Shearer, chair of the South Florida Caribbean Caucus, has died at 81 years old.

Barnaby, who was born in St Ann, passed away on December 23.

Reacting to news of her passing, the Rev Dr Karen Green, vice-chair of the Florida Democratic Party, saluted Barnaby for her years of service.

“She was an active member of her community, in her church, the school and the Democratic Party. She embodied the meaning of service to her fellowman, always reaching out and seeking to improve the lives of those with whom she came into contact,” Green, who was also born in Jamaica, said.

Southern Region Jamaican Diaspora Council member Dr Allan Cunningham described Barnaby as an outstanding member of the Broward County community.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Our community has lost an incredible life. Her contributions and support for numerous causes will live on for a long time. We are indeed grateful for her work,” he said as he also expressed condolences to her family.

Jamaica-born Broward County politician Dale Holness also paid tribute, saying, ““She was in the forefront of many elections in the county. She not only organised voter registration, but ensured that voters got to the polls to vote. She set an example for community engagement and community building.”

Holness pointed out that even in illness, Barnaby was still engaged in the community-building process.

Barnaby attended Bensonton Elementary School and Ferncourt High School in St Ann.

In the 1970s, she worked at the Jamaican Consulate in New York, and on her return to Jamaica, managed the Crown Olympic Hotel and Vale Royal.

She returned to the United States in the late 1970s, settling in South Florida, where she worked with Landmark Bank and later with Gould System Engineering Laboratories – a defence and NASA contractor – where she was the Gold Coast credit specialist.

Barnaby earned her undergraduate degree from Barry University and her master’s in early childhood education from Nova Southeastern University.

She had also pursued her passion for child learning, teaching in the Broward County public school system.

Barnaby is survived by Cory – a son she had with former Prime Minister Hugh Shearer ­– a brother, Larkland, and a grandson as members of her immediate family.

Her funeral will be held on January 7 at noon at the Plantation Baptist Church in Plantation, Florida, followed by an interment in the Star Of David/Bailey Memorial Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

editorial@gleanerjm.com