Man accused of carrying out New Year’s Day gun salute charged

A man accused of using a homemade gun to carry out a gun salute on New Year's Day has been charged under the Firearms Act.

Twenty-year-old Corey Brown of Naggo Head in Portmore, St Catherine has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 12:01 a.m., cops were on patrol in the community when they heard explosions and went to investigate.

According to the police, Brown was seen with a homemade gun.

The police say he was accosted and the weapon found in his waistband loaded with one twelve-gauge cartridge.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Brown is scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Friday, January 14.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.