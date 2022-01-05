Man accused of carrying out New Year’s Day gun salute charged
A man accused of using a homemade gun to carry out a gun salute on New Year's Day has been charged under the Firearms Act.
Twenty-year-old Corey Brown of Naggo Head in Portmore, St Catherine has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
The police report that about 12:01 a.m., cops were on patrol in the community when they heard explosions and went to investigate.
According to the police, Brown was seen with a homemade gun.
The police say he was accosted and the weapon found in his waistband loaded with one twelve-gauge cartridge.
Brown is scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Friday, January 14.
