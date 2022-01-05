Man killed in Rivoli in Spanish Town

Police detectives are probing the killing of a man in Rivoli, Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

He has been identified only by his alias 'Shabba'.

It is reported that residents heard expositions in the community around 10:45 and summoned the police.

Upon arrival, the deceased man was found lying in blood.

The Spanish Town CIB is investigating.

