Man killed in Rivoli in Spanish Town
Published:Wednesday | January 5, 2022 | 1:45 PM
Police detectives are probing the killing of a man in Rivoli, Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.
He has been identified only by his alias 'Shabba'.
It is reported that residents heard expositions in the community around 10:45 and summoned the police.
Upon arrival, the deceased man was found lying in blood.
The Spanish Town CIB is investigating.
