Police warn against Maroon event in Accompong

The police are warning against the staging of any events in Accompong, St Elizabeth on Thursday.

The police say they have been made aware that of an event to mark the start of the Maroon New Year.

It was noted that the event is traditionally held annually and is usually attended by hundreds of patrons.

But the police are reminding that public gatherings are limited to 10 persons under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The police noted that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has informed that no approvals have been given for the staging of the event.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

As a result, the police are warning persons not to attend the event as such action will constitute a breach of the COVID-19 regulations.

The police are also calling for the organisers of the event to comply with the instructions given by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and to cancel the planned event.

The public is being reminded that health officials have cautioned that cases of COVID-19 are currently on the rise, and as a result, it is crucial that persons adhere to the regulations to protect themselves.

Persons are also urged to comply with any instructions given by the police in all circumstances.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.