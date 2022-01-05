Two killed in St John’s Road flare-up

Shootings by rival gangs have left two persons dead as a result of gunshot wounds they sustained in separate incidents in the community of 31 St John’s Road in Spanish Town between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The men have been identified as 18-year-old Ronaldo Skeen, otherwise called ‘La La’, of 31 St John’s Road, and 58-year-old Michael Lewis of Lacovia, St Elizabeth.

Skeen, who was hit in Monday night’s shooting, died in the Spanish Town Hospital about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Residents report that there has been a spate of shootings over the last three months since a man from the community was found dead with multiple gunshots wounds at a canal near the neighbourhoood.

On Monday night, about 9 o’clock, gunmen reportedly travelling in two cars – a white Toyota Probox with no licence plate affixed and a black car– entered the community and opened fire at patrons at an illegal party that was in progress.

Four persons were hit, including Skeen, who sustained several gunshot wounds to the upper body. Three were treated and released but Skeen, who was considered critical, succumbed to his injuries.

Residents told The Gleaner that the Toyota Probox returned on Tuesday about 11 a.m. with armed men who again opened fire, this time hitting Lewis and another man who were walking along the road.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital while the other man was admitted in stable condition.

An elderly resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Gleaner that the rival gangs are fighting for turf and alleged that tensions are at unprecedented heights.

“It is bad in here. A di first time mi see it like this. In all mi years living at 31, mi never see this kind of violence. Right now mi ready to pack up and leave the community because it will not stop now,” the resident said.

Another resident said the rival gang has roots along Old Harbour Road and is trying to get rid of certain men from 31 in order to seize control of the area.

“The car dem come from Old Harbour Road. Nobody expected that dem woulda come back today [Tuesday] and kill the Rastaman. The place really a get hot,” said the resident.

The St Catherine North police, who are investigating both incidents, said Tuesday’s shootings could be a reprisal for Monday night’s attack.

Meanwhile, the St Catherine North police and members of the Jamaica Defence Force in an armoured vehicle are maintaining a strong presence in the area.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com