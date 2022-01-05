Wanted man captured in St Catherine

The police are reporting that reputed gangster 40-year-old Sherwin Newell, otherwise called 'Peck', who was wanted for murder, has been captured.

They say Newell, a reputed member of the Taylor Land Gang, was apprehended by members of the SWAT team of the Specialized Operations Branch and members of the St Catherine North Police.

Newell was taken into custody in August Town, Glengoffe in St Catherine between 11:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. during a mission-driven operation.

The police say Newell was featured as wanted by the St Andrew Central Police for the July 2011 murder of Odarie Maitland, otherwise called 'Pow Pow', which occurred on Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew.

Investigators are continuing.

