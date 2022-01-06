Body believed to be that of 88-y-o man retrieved from sinkhole

The body believed to be that of 88-year-old Kenneth Brown, who went missing in Bent Town in Mulgrave district, St Elizabeth last month, was on Wednesday removed from a sinkhole.

The remains were retrieved by a team from the Jamaica Defence Force.

Reports are that Brown went missing for more than two weeks and his body was believed to have been discovered on New Year's Eve by one of his sons, who had formed a search party.

Brown is believed to have been suffering from a degenerative illness that affects his memory.

Since the discovery of the body, residents and family members made several attempts to enter the sinkhole to retrieve the remains but were unsuccessful.

With assistance from the JDF, the body, which is in an advanced state of decomposition, was removed yesterday.

- Hopeton Bucknor

