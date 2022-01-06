Corporate Hands | IGT fêtes children

After performing an electrifying dance with her peers, this young lady from the Mustard Seed Communities – Jerusalem! children’s home in St Catherine, collects a gift basket from General Manager of IGT Debbie Green at the My Jamaican Christmas event hosted on December 9 by IGT Jamaica for students and staff at the facility. IGT has been one of the institution’s most consistent corporate donors, having furnished the facility with a state-of-the-art computer lab and implementing educational and character-building initiatives for youth and staff at the facility through its IGT After School Advantage programme since 2015.