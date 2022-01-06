Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation buys books for students

The Portia Simpson Miller Foundation in conjunction with The University of the West Indies Institute for Gender and Development Studies has published an authorised biography on former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller’s early growing-up years. The 12-chapter biography, titled ‘Portia Dreams’, was penned in an effort to inspire young primary school readers aged eight to 11 years through rich illustrations and motivational tales. NCB Foundation was pleased to support this initiative by purchasing copies of the biography to be disseminated to the libraries of its 43 adopted schools. Pictured from left are; Author of the biography, Professor Opal Palmer Adisa, shares insights from the book with (from right) Giovanni Lawrence, administrative intern – NCB Foundation; Lincoln Robinson, project manager – Portia Simpson Miller Foundation; and Zonya Pryce, project officer – NCB Foundation.