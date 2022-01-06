Corporate Hands | Noranda Bauxite donates to hospitals’ COVID-19 drive

Noranda Bauxite donated $3,000,000 worth of emergency medical items to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital on December 16 as a contribution to the hospital’s covid-19 prevention programmes. Noranda’s Vice-President & Country Manager Delroy Dell (fourth left) makes the presentation of a symbolic cheque to Dr Tanya Hamilton-Jonson, senior medical officer, while from left: Dennis Morgan, chief executive officer, Michael Belnavis, hospital board chairman, and Marcia Lafayette, director of Nursing Services, look on. The contribution included 11 wheelchairs, four medical refrigerators, two medical ovens, recliner beds,, pulse oximeters, hospital mattresses, Intravenous fluid poles, hospital gowns and scrubs. Dell also informed that Noranda had earlier donated US$15,000 towards the building of an emergency field hospital at the University Hospital, and would be assisting the Alexandria Community Hospital with renovation work during 2022.