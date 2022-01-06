Corporate Hands | ROK Hotel brings good cheer to children

General Manager of ROK Hotel, Kingston Jaap van Dam engages with children at the Trench Town Reading Centre during a Christmas treat hosted by the hotel during the yuletide season in December last year. Twenty children from the community benefited from the treat and were engaged in fun activities for the day. ROK Hotel, Kingston is a new hotel in downtown Kingston and is scheduled to open sometime this year. The 168-room hotel is part of the Tapestry Collection by the Hilton brand and is owned by PanJam Investment Limited and managed by Highgate.