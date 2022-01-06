Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation gifts children at Bustamante Hospital

Michelle-Ann Letman (second right), manager of public relations and corporate social responsibility at Sagicor Group Jamaica, joins Nariesha Murray-Graham (second left), president of Kiwanis Club of CyberConnect Jamaica; Walter-J Daviis Jr, Lieutenant Governor, Division 23 East, and Bustamante Hospital for Children CEO Camille Wallen Panton in a photo-op to hand over gifts of toys for the children at the hospital. Sagicor supported the Kiwanis Club toy drive, as well as donated a Christmas tree to the hospital as part of the service club’s Christmas initiative.