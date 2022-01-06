Disquiet among some PNP supporters in Grange Hill Division

Albert Ferguson, Gleaner Writer

A political showdown may be looming in the Grange Hill Division in Westmoreland as supporters of the incumbent councillor Lawton 'Jimmy' McKenzie have signalled that they will resist any attempt to replace him as the political representative in the next local government election.

The polls are due next month.

Addressing reporters yesterday, chairman of the People's National Party's (PNP) region six, Ian Hayles, said the party has to make changes as it sets its sights on victory.

"We have done some scientific polls and it is suggesting some things and as a party we want to retain the Grange Hill division," he told reporters.

"The PNP as a party will select its candidate to represent the party in the next local government election," Hayles told reporters Wednesday.

"First of all, I want to thank councillor McKenzie for his stewardship in terms of representing the people of Grange Hill. I thank him on behalf of the party, but let me say that some glaring factors came up in the data and as a party we will sit and we will address the data and we will make corrective changes in terms of ensuring that we put the best candidate forward," he pointed out.

However, McKenzie supporters are not pleased.

"Jimmy is my father and councillor. I have 26 votes in my yard. It is Jimmy why mi can eat curry goat, so if it's not Jimmy, none of us are going to vote. Mi ah worker and mi daughter ah worker. Mi sister ah worker, mi niece ah worker and mi nephew and if it's not Jimmy none of us going to vote," a female supporter said.

Efforts by The Gleaner to get a comment from McKenzie were unsuccessful.

