Low COVID-19 vaccinate take-up continues to worry Health Ministry

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

Inspite of a rise in COVID-19 cases, especially due to new variants, there is still strong vaccine hesitancy across the country, noted Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie.

Expressing her distress and disappointment during the Ministry of Health and Wellness' COVID Conversation press conference this evening, Bisasor-McKenzie noted that some 74 per cent of the Jamaican population is yet to receive the jab against the virus that has to date resulted in a total of 98,194 recorded cases and 2,486 deaths.

“It is extremely disappointing to recognise that after all the work that we have put in, now that Jamaicans have an option in terms of vaccination, they are not taking up the vaccine and protecting themselves, and therefore are putting us, our health system, and certainly the country at risk again,” said the CMO.

“Do not let the work we have put in over the last two years go to waste.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Bisasor-McKenzie also noted that the number of children who have been hospitalised with the virus will need to be closely monitored, revealing that of the total number of confirmed cases to date, 5,533 infected persons are within the zero to nine age group, while 7,554 are within the 10 to 19 age group.

So far, 22.5 per cent of children ages 12 to 19 are fully vaccinated and 6.9 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

As at yesterday, 1,218,281 jabs have been administered under the Ministry of Health and Wellness' COVID-19 vaccination programme. Of that number, 639,642 are first doses, 496,298 are second doses, and 76,006 are single doses.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.