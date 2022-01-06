Man on bail killed in Linstead

A man was shot and killed in Linstead, St Catherine this afternoon, a day after he was released on bail.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Denton Hamilton, otherwise called 'One Lef', who is from Linstead.

Hamilton was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with surety by the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday.

He was before the court in relation to a robbery of a motor car.

It is reported that about 1:30 this afternoon, Hamilton was inside a barbershop along Grove Road in Linstead when he was attacked by gunmen.

He was shot multiple times in the upper body.

The police have since launched a manhunt for his attackers.

Hamilton's death brings to four the number of homicides in the St Catherine North Police Division since the start of the year.

-Rasbert Turner

