Man on bail killed in Linstead
A man was shot and killed in Linstead, St Catherine this afternoon, a day after he was released on bail.
He has been identified as 27-year-old Denton Hamilton, otherwise called 'One Lef', who is from Linstead.
Hamilton was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with surety by the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday.
He was before the court in relation to a robbery of a motor car.
It is reported that about 1:30 this afternoon, Hamilton was inside a barbershop along Grove Road in Linstead when he was attacked by gunmen.
He was shot multiple times in the upper body.
The police have since launched a manhunt for his attackers.
Hamilton's death brings to four the number of homicides in the St Catherine North Police Division since the start of the year.
-Rasbert Turner
