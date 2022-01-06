March 21 return date for St Andrew businessman, wife charged with fraud

Former Island Lubes Distributors Limited director John Levy and his wife Donna are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on March 21 on fraud charges in relation to the alleged transfer of a motor car.

The couple appeared in court this morning and their bails were extended after the court was told that the case file was incomplete.

It is alleged that Levy, following his resignation as a director of Island Lubes, transferred an Isuzu motor truck valued at $2 million to another company in which he is a director and shareholder.

It is further alleged that his wife, who is also a shareholder in that company, also signed the transfer document.

The car in question is said to be the property of a subsidiary of West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL).

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The husband and wife were later brought in for questioning by the police and subsequently charged.

The 59-year-old businessman is charged with forgery, fraud by a director, conspiracy to defraud, simple larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, creating public mischief and receiving stolen property.

His 56-year-old wife is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud, larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

John Levy was removed as a director of Island Lubes in March 2021, while his wife, who was the company secretary, resigned in April 2020.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.