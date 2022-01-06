More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 1,128 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 98,194.

Of the new infections, 645 are women and 476 are men, with ages ranging from two months and 96 years.

Seven of the new cases are under investigation.

A total of 2,709 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 46.8%.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 480

* St Catherine - 211

* St James - 80

* St Elizabeth - 66

* St Thomas - 56

* Manchester - 53

* Portland - 45

* St Ann - 38

* Clarendon - 31

* Hanover - 24

* Trelawny - 22

* St Mary - 9

* Westmoreland - 13

Meanwhile, three more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,486.

The deceased are a 46-year-old man from St Catherine, an 83-year-old woman from Clarendon and an 83-year-old female from St Catherine.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 355.

In the meantime, there were 89 more recoveries, increasing the total to 66,236.

Some 204 persons are in hospital with 35 being moderately ill, 23 severely ill and three critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 23,431 are at home.

