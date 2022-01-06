Policeman in foul-mouthed viral rant removed from frontline duty

The policeman seen threatening to kill any resident who had an illegal gun has been removed from frontline duty.

The cop, who is attached to the Kingston Central Police Division, declared that he was unafraid of making those remarks in an expletive-laced rant caught on camera.

In the video, residents chastised the police for their conduct while making an arrest in central Kingston.

The incident, which happened recently, was caught on video, which has since gone viral.

“We have commenced an investigation into that matter. To further that investigation, he has been removed from frontline duty,” head of the Kingston Central Police division, Superintendent Berrisford Williams, told The Gleaner today.

Williams declined to disclose the rank of the policeman being investigated and whether the incident occurred during a planned operation.

“All of that we hope to ascertain in our investigation,” he said.

