Two policemen among four persons charged in Kingston

Four men, including two cops, have been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act, attempted shop breaking and conspiracy to shop breaking following an incident on Windward Road, Kingston on Wednesday, December 29.

Charged are: Daenard Meikle, 35-year-old police constable of Banbury District, Clarendon; Christoph Campbell, 27-year-old police constable of Fernando Road, Bridgeport in St. Catherine; Odarie Frazer, 22-year-old vendor of Orange Street, Kingston; and Rushawn Alvaranga, 20-year-old vendor of Orange Street, Kingston.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that Meikle, Campbell, Frazer and Alvaranga conspired with one other man, known only as 'Finger' and 'Elder', to rob a bar. They went to the location where Meikle and Campbell stood guard, while Frazer and Alvaranga watched as 'Elder' proceeded to cut the main padlock on the grille of the bar.

Their plans were, however, thwarted by a team of police officers, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force said today in a press release.

'Finger' made his escape in a Nissan Ad wagon that was parked nearby.

CCU said Meikle and Campbell were held aboard a Toyota Wish motorcar and when searched, Campbell was found with a Taurus pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges.

Meikle was found with a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 19 cartridges. Two additional magazines containing 35 cartridges were discovered for his licensed firearm.

CCU said their court dates are to be determined.

