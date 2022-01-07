1,269 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Jamaica on Thursday recorded 1,269 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 99,463.

Of the new infections, 739 are women and 530 are men, with ages ranging from 15 days and 97 years.

A total of 3,864 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 45.9%.

COVID parish breakdown:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Kingston and St Andrew - 586

* St James - 181

* St Ann - 157

* St Catherine - 84

* Manchester - 51

* St Mary - 39

* Hanover - 39

* Westmoreland - 32

* Trelawny - 30

* Clarendon - 25

* St Thomas - 23

* St Elizabeth - 22

* Portland - 0

Meanwhile, three more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,489.

The deceased are a 91-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew, a 77-year-old woman from St Elizabeth and a 51-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between December 19, 2021, and January 4, 2022.

And one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving that figure to 196.

Some 219 persons are in hospital with 42 being moderately ill, 22 severely ill and four critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 24,346 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.