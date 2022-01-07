Corrections department reporting hike in COVID cases

The Department of Correctional Services is reporting that there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among the inmate and staff population in correctional centres.

Currently, eight inmates have tested positive for the virus.

And 15 staff members have tested positive and are now in isolation.

The active cases of COVID-19 include:

* One inmate and five staff members from Horizon Adult Remand Centre

* One staff member from South Camp Juvenile Correctional Centre

* One staff member from the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre

* One ward and two staff members from the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Centre

* Four staff members at the Head Office

* One inmate and one staff member from South Camp Adult Correctional Centre

* Five inmates and one staff member from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre

Meanwhile, the department says it has implemented measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

The South Camp Adult Correctional Centre is currently on lockdown while movement has been restricted at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

Additionally, the department says a review of its COVID-19 contingency plan was done and has been activated.

