INDECOM probing Accompong fatal shooting

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into last night's shooting in Accompong, St Elizabeth where a man was fatally shot while five others, including children, were shot and injured during a confrontation with a policeman.

Head of the St Elizabeth Police Superintendent Dwight Daley indicated that cops received a call about the shooting about 9:40 and a team was sent to the community.

Upon arrival, the cops were informed that the victims were taken to the Black River Hospital.

Daley said that team took control of the scene, while another team was sent to the hospital.

He said those cops were informed that six persons – four adults and two children- were shot and that one of the adults subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

According to Daley, while at the hospital, the cops were informed that a policeman was at the Santa Cruz Police Station making a report.

The policeman was suffering from injuries to his face.

Based on the cop's report, Daley said it was realised that both incidents were connected.

He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the policeman is a member of the Maroon community.

Daley said the policeman's service weapon was seized and he was taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital for treatment.

INDECOM was informed about the incident.

Daley said that members from the police's Community Safety and Security Branch along with personnel from the Victim Support Unit are to visit the community today to offer counselling to the families of the victims.

He is appealing to persons with information on the incident to come forward.

