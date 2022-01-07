Six additional social housing solutions for Westmoreland

Westmoreland will be given an additional six social housing solutions to benefit the less fortunate in the parish.

This was noted by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, at a recent meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.

These will be in addition to a house being constructed for a family in the Sheffield division in the parish, and another which is slated to be built in the Cornwall Mountain division.

“The criteria to be eligible for these [housing] solutions are that they must be a registered poor and that the investigation and the determination will be made by the Inspector of Poor [for the parish], working with the Board of Supervision in the Ministry of Local Government,” McKenzie said.

On a subsequent visit to the house being constructed in the Sheffield division, he told journalists at a press briefing, that he hopes the new unit will herald a new beginning for the family.

“I am looking at the commencement of a change in the fortune of a family. There are hundreds of Jamaicans just like this family in a similar situation. We will never have all the resources that are required to offer the assistance, but at least we are making a start,” he said.

The two-bedroom house will have its own water harvesting system and will be fully furnished when handed over to the family.

He also commended the team from the Poor Relief Department in the parish, “because it is not easy to deal with so many cases.”

Councillor of the Sheffield division, Garfield James, told journalists that the building of the house for the family was “an act of love.”

“I want to applaud [McKenzie] and the team who have seen it fit to have taken on this initiative in an aggressive way, where in short order, it has borne fruit and we are here to witness that. It can only get better from here, and there are many families in the respective communities and by extension the constituency, who are in dire need, but we can only start and deal with [them] one by one,” he said.

“We want to commend the effort, and I pledge to work with the Member of Parliament, the Minister and by extension the team, to ensure that this project [is completed] in a fruitful and timely manner,” James added.

For his part, Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Moreland Wilson, said he was pleased with the construction of the house.

“We have a lot of social cases in Westmoreland, and whatever we can do as a government [to assist], I endorse it,” he said.

Wilson noted that the additional social houses as announced by the Minister “shows that this government cares and that the Minister is looking in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Bertel Moore, told JIS News that the additional houses were “a good gesture.”

“We will be very happy to get (them). We have several people who are in dire need, but I leave that to the Poor Relief Department because they are the ones who go out there and see the needs of people,” he said.

McKenzie was on a working visit to Westmoreland, during which he also officially opened the recently rehabilitated Tivoli Road, in Bath District in the parish.

The roadway was repaired at a cost of $14 million.

He also toured the Savanna-la-Mar Market and the Westmoreland Infirmary during his visit.

