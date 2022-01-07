St Elizabeth farmers held in gun, ammo bust charged

The two St Elizabeth farmers who were apprehended following the seizure of guns and 150 rounds of ammunition along the Fort Charles coastline in Black River have been charged.

Ernie Wright, 48, otherwise called 'Muta', of Pondside district and 47-year-old Mark Pitt, who is from Burnt Savannah district, are jointly charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal importation of firearm, illegal importation of ammunition, and conspiracy to import firearm and ammunition.

They are scheduled to appear before at the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday, January 13.

It is reported that about 11:17 p.m. on December 30 last year, Wright and Pitt were aboard a boat when members of the Jamaica Defence Coast Guard intercepted it.

During a search of the boat, the firearms and ammunition were found.

The men were then taken into custody.

