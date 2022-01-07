St Mary bar operator charged following gun seizure

Twenty-four-year-old Anil Stephens, a bar operator of Lewis Store in St Mary, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a team was patrolling the area when they saw Stephen, who reportedly ran and threw an object onto the roadway.

The police say he was apprehended and the object was retrieved, which turned out to be a Carandai 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds.

He was arrested and charged.

Investigations continue.

