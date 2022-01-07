Two men killed in Kingston

The police are probing the fatal shooting of two men in central Kingston last night.

One of the deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Carl Jones, a security guard of Wellington Street, Kingston 14.

The body of the unidentified man is of a dark complexion, slim build and about 6 feet long.

The shooting happened about 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of North and King streets.

Residents reported hearing explosions and called the police.

Upon their arrival, the men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

- Andre Williams

