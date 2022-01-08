Former Island Life president, Michael Fraser, passes

Michael Fraser, a former president of Island Life Insurance Company and former senior executive at Sagicor Life, has died.

The Gleaner understands that he passed earlier today.

He was a practising realtor up to the time of his death. He was also vice chairman of the Jamaica Cancer Society.

In 2012, he won an appeal against the trustees of the Island Life Insurance Company Limited pension fund after the United Kingdom Privy Council upheld a Court of Appeal ruling that the trustees of the fund, which was wound up in 2005, should pay him J$6.8 million from the surplus.

More details to follow.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.