Laws to be amended to facilitate effective movement of agricultural produce

The government is amending legislation to facilitate the effective regulation of trade and movement of agricultural produce.

Among the laws to be amended is the Agricultural Produce Act, which will be strengthened and modernised.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, who made the disclosure during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, said cabinet gave approval for the Act to be amended.

“Cabinet also gave approval for consequential amendment to the Rural Agricultural Development Authority Act to empower the Rural Agricultural Development Authority to collect payment in relation to the proposed amendments, consequential amendment to the Praedial Larceny (Prevention) Act to make the definition of agricultural produce consistent with the Agricultural Produce Act, as amended,” she said.

In the meantime, cabinet gave approval for the Bill titled 'The Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Suppression and Punishment) (Amendment) Act, 2021' to be introduced in the Houses of Parliament.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The principal Act is being amended to deal with fines and penalties.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.