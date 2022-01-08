Nearly 1,600 new COVID cases; six deaths reported

The country recorded nearly 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported, pushing the overall case count pass 100,000.

There were 1,593 new cases reported yesterday bringing the total number of cases since March 10, 2020 to 101,056.

The positivity rate is now 49.9 per cent.

There were six reported deaths, which occurred between January 1 and January 6, 2022. All six were senior citizens. They are:

A 78-year-old male from St. Ann.

A 69-year-old male from St. Ann.

A 74-year-old male from St. James.

A 69-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew.

A 66-year-old male from St. Ann.

An 89-year-old female from St. Mary.

There are 265 people in hospital, eight of whom are critically ill and 25 severely ill.

The Corporate Area of Kingston and St Andrew continued to record the highest number of new cases.

COVID parish breakdown:

Kingston and St Andrew - 453

St Catherine - 348

St James - 213

St Ann - 124

Manchester - 90

Westmoreland - 69

St Mary - 64

Trelawny - 51

Hanover - 50

Portland - 41

Clarendon - 40

St Thomas - 28

St Elizabeth - 22

Meanwhile, some 84 persons recovered from the disease, the ministry reported, bringing to 66,397 the number of persons, who are now well.

There are currently 7,229 active cases.

