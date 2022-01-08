PM calls Sunday morning press conference, as COVID, crime surge

A press conference has been called by Prime Minister Andrew Holness for tomorrow morning at 10:00.

The presser comes as the country battles the fourth wave of COVID-19, with a record number of nearly 1,600 new cases reported yesterday, and hospitalisations increasing.

There is also high concern about the country's murder rate. Although major crimes declined by eight per cent last year, murders rose sharply by 10 per cent to 1,463.

Addressing Wednesday's National Day of Prayer, the prime minister said he has been haunted by the country's soaring murder wave.

