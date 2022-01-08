Wealth creation expected to take centre stage at this weekend’s ‘JMMB Elevate’

Local experts in the form of Anna Palomino, money coach and author, David Rose, business journalist, and Howard Johnson Jr, CEO of Howard Johnson Realty and broker, will share a virtual stage with international acts like Errol Coleman, independent trader, Keisha Bailey, CEO of Profit Jumpstarter, and Ross Mac, hip hop artiste, TV personality and investment expert, during the annual now signature financial empowerment event series, dubbed JMMB Elevate.

The powerhouse of speakers are slated to help individuals level up their finances in 2022 and to identify opportunities for goal attainment by sharing expertise and providing practical tools to help individuals to untap their greatness, reshape their mindset and craft an actionable plan towards wealth creation and goal attainment.

The three-day event will begin on Friday, January 21 at 7 p.m. with a panel discussion led by Palomino and Coleman. The duo will delve into the topic of investing to build wealth for millennials and Gen-Xers; using the occasion to give insight into cultivating good financial habits and mindset, share pointers on building or rebalancing your portfolio, in order to achieve your goals.

While Day 2, Saturday, January 22, starting at 5:30 p.m., will focus on investing in the local stock market with David Rose, business journalist, and JMMB experts Greig Lindo, assistant general manager, trading and treasury, and Jermaine Burrell, group research manager. These experts will share in-depth knowledge about investing in the local stock market, stock picks and key fundamentals to investing in equities, while also providing an economic outlook to contextualise the investment environment for 2022.

THE NEXT STEP

The final day, Sunday, January 23, beginning at 4:30 p.m., will be a power-packed day looking at investing in cryptocurrency and international stocks with experts – Keisha Bailey, Ross Mac and JMMB’s Michael Jordan, international brokerage services. Additionally, the discussion continues by exploring investment opportunities in real estate, led by Howard Johnson Jr, realtor, and Peter Thompson, JMMB Group client investment manager. Real estate is seen as a key part of diversifying one’s investment portfolio over the long term, in order to hedge against inflation. During this segment, individuals will get pointers on real estate investment options to match their budget, using either a few thousand or millions of dollars.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

JMMB Elevate is designed to help individuals to level up their wealth by taking their goal planning and achievement to the next level. “As such, we’ve taken the feedback and designed this year’s staging to provide more tools, knowledge and support to equip and empower individuals to take the next step to create plans for their financial goals,” reveals Kerry-Ann Stimpson, chief marketing officer at JMMB Group. Registration opens today.

Admission to the JMMB Elevate event series is free. Interested persons can register online, via JMMB’s social media channels. Early registration is encouraged, as spaces are very limited.