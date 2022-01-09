Close to 1,500 new cases of COVID-19

The country recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for a fourth consecutive day, as the health ministry reported that there were just under 1,500 new cases on Saturday.

There were a total of 1,499 new cases that moved the country's total case count since the pandemic began to 102,505.

The positivity rate lowered marginally on Saturday by a percentage to 48.9 per cent.

An additional four fatalities were also reported by the ministry. However, three of the deaths occurred between February and August last year, but were only recently confirmed, the ministry said. The fourth occurred on Thursday. Among the dead was a 23-year-old woman from Westmoreland. The others were:

A 64-year-old female from St Catherine

A 97-year-old male from St Catherine

A 75-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

And, hospitalisations have continued to grow. There are now 310 people in hospital based on the latest statistics, 10 of whom are critically ill and 40 severely ill, nearly double Friday's numbers of those deemed severely ill.

Kingston and St Andrew continue to record the highest number of new cases:

Kingston and St Andrew - 480

St Catherine - 329

St James - 172

St Mary - 70

Portland - 67

St Ann - 57

Westmoreland - 57

Manchester - 56

St Thomas - 51

St Elizabeth - 42

Clarendon - 37

Hanover - 25

Trelawny – 6

A further 86 persons have recovered from the disease, the ministry reported, bringing to 66,483 the number of persons, who are now well.

There are currently 8,300 active cases.

