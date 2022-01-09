‘Miracle Woman’ recovers after being declared dead

Pauline Griffiths King is referred to as ‘the miracle woman’ after beating stage four cancer and given just a few months to live in 2010. However, King’s miracle started some years before 2000 while she was in a hospital in Montego Bay.

There, she had a near-death experience during surgery. In fact, the doctors declared her dead and informed the team in the operating theatre to log the time of death.

From 12:05 to 12:10 p.m. when she was ‘dead’, she said she was having a dream where she was shown hell and then later, heaven. A voice told her she had two roads before her and she had to make a choice. She awoke singing Amazing Grace to the shock of the nurse who was getting her prepared for the morgue.

“The nurse told me the doctor logged the time of death for 12:05. She even showed me the record. She said she was stripping me down when she heard the heart machine beeping,” King shared with Family and Religion.

Having experienced such a miracle, King said regrettably, she still did not give her life to the Lord. In 2003, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and even then, she said, she continued to be stubborn, refusing to submit to the Lord.

Things changed for her in 2009 when her doctor told her that the cancer was now at the stage four level and there was nothing that they could do for her but to try and make her comfortable for the remaining months.

Having been dealt that blow, King said that at the time, she was taking care of the youngest of her seven children – a three-year-old – while living with a man who took her in after her husband left her with her toddler daughter.

“I went ahead and did an adoption process for my daughter, only to sign her over. I wrote my eulogy and my remembrance. I picked out my clothes for my funeral. I did everything, I wasn’t leaving any of my children any headache to deal with,” she informed as she said she never told the man she was living with that she was going to die. She just gave him a list of names and numbers and told him that if anything should happen to her, he should call them.

In 2010 her daughter advised to attend a church her aunt had recommended so that she could be prayed for.

POWER AND PRAISE

After ignoring her advice to attend church, King said she eventually gave in and went to a crusade the Power and Praise Deliverance Ministries was having at Tiger Mart in May Pen.

She recalled how the pastor, Trevor Williams, touched her on the head and she fell to the floor.

He told her to buy a bottle of water and olive oil, after which he prayed over them and instructed her to drink the water and take a sip of the olive oil.

He then asked her a question, “What will you give God in return for healing you?”

She responded to him by declaring her current situation at the time: “I am a married woman, living a shack-up life.”

The pastor ignored her comments and asked her the question again, to which she finally responded that she would give her life to the Lord.

From that moment, King said the cancer went and she has never looked back from serving the Lord.

The following day, she went back to the clinic, where she was instructed to do a blood test. When she took back the results, the doctor expressed shock. In disbelief, she was given several more tests with all the results showing that there was no more trace of cancer.

“The doctor said I wouldn’t live to see the February of 2010, and I am going 11 years and counting,” she said.

After that health scare, King’s struggles were not over as she suffered four strokes, and at one point, was bedridden.

Toda,y with a youthful laugh, she said God the miracles continue as she is walking, crocheting, still engaged in dressmaking, wearing high heels, climbing trees – well everything.

She is still puzzled about the strokes as she does not suffer from hypertension. Still, she is not beating herself up about it as she serves a God who has been delivering her, and she is confident that He will continue to so.