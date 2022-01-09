One dead, three injured in Chop Up Hill shooting in St James

The police are probing a shooting incident in which four people were injured- one fatally- in Chop Up Hill, Lilliput, St James yesterday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Chadwick Brown, otherwise called 'Simple', a fisherman.

Jerk chicken left on the grill, along with fresh bloodstains, bullet holes, and broken glass, told the tale of the tragedy that took place yesterday evening.

Residents say about 8:00 p.m., Brown and other community members were at a bar when a man on foot approached and started shooting. After the shooting subsided, it was discovered that Brown had been shot. He was rushed to the Falmouth Hospital in neighbouring parish of Trelawny where he was pronounced dead.

A woman and two men were also taken to the hospital for treatment. One person was admitted for observation and two others were treated and released.

Only a week into 2022, this is the second shooting incident in Lilliput since the start of the year.

