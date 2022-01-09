Suspected suicide in St Andrew
Published:Sunday | January 9, 2022 | 2:24 PMRuddy Mathison/ Gleaner Writer
An elderly St Andrew businessman is believed to have taken his life.
His lifeless body was found about 9:00 this morning hanging from a tree at his home on Kirkland Close in Red Hills, St Andrew.
He has been identified as Donald Anthony Thompson. He operated a wholesale in the Corporate Area and was last seen about 8:30 p.m. yesterday evening.
The St Andrew North Police are investigating.
The Gleaner is following the story.
