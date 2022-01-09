Suspected suicide in St Andrew

An elderly St Andrew businessman is believed to have taken his life.

His lifeless body was found about 9:00 this morning hanging from a tree at his home on Kirkland Close in Red Hills, St Andrew.

He has been identified as Donald Anthony Thompson. He operated a wholesale in the Corporate Area and was last seen about 8:30 p.m. yesterday evening.

The St Andrew North Police are investigating.

The Gleaner is following the story.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.