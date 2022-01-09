Time management is beneficial

As we have moved into 2022, we have, for the most part, begun to determine our plans for this year. Essentially, we have begun to plan what we will do with our time. And it is wise for us to consciously plan how we will use our time as there are several benefits to doing this.

1.We experience God’s peace when we plan and manage our time well. When we live a hurried lifestyle and are always busy, we have more stress in our life as well as more anxiety and worry. When we’re not hurrying, we have time to think and to relax. Our peace and joy will also increase.

2.We have better health when we plan our time well. Unrelenting stress harms our bodies. We know that, yet we let it continue day after day after day. Often, the only time we get a break in our lives is when we get sick or our bodies break down and force us to rest. The truth is, our bodies need regular downtime in order to heal. We need to build in time for better health.

3.When we manage our time and take the time to relax and think, it increases our productivity. This a matter of working smarter rather than harder. We are able to determine better outcomes for problems and propose better solutions when we take time to consider our options.

4.Stronger relationships are a direct benefit of a well-managed life. Lack of proper life and time management is one big reason for the collapse of social life, marriages, and the family today. When we live a hurried lifestyle we begin to be short with other people in our lives, at home, and at work. We’re not pleasant and patient when we are hurried and stressed. After a while, others won’t like being around us. When we don’t make relationships a priority and make time for each other, our relationships suffer. Relationships take time, and good time management provides that time to sit and talk, to listen and enjoy one another, to laugh with and to provide the comfort we each need. This also applies to our relationship with God. He will remain faithful even when we are not, but we can miss out on some of the benefits of being in a close relationship with Him, benefits like peace that passes all understanding and having a grateful heart.

5.When we plan and manage our time well, we experience increased sensitivity and availability to God. When we’re overloaded by activity, we can only think of ourselves. We exist in a kind of survival mode, just trying to make it through each day. When we are in that mode, we can’t hear God. If we don’t stop, we will never have time to listen for God’s voice. Human hurriedness actually causes spiritual dryness in our lives. But being available to God for His use makes all the difference in this world. When we manage our time well, we become more available for God to use.

Living without managing your time well kills your life. Our world and culture is designed to try to pull us away from what is most important. We don’t have to live in overload and in survival mode. We need to build a buffer around our schedules, then we will enjoy the benefits of a well-managed life and see what God does next.

As we plan for 2022, let us be deliberate about allocating our time in a way that benefits us and improves our lives.