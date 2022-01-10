37 murders in first week of New Year

The latest statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have revealed that 37 murders were committed in the first week of 2022 across the island.

This represents a 32.1 per cent increase year on year, as at the end of the first week in 2021 there were 28 murders.

According to the JCF, from January 1 to 8, seven murders were committed in St. Catherine North, six in Westmoreland, four in Kingston central and three in St. James and St. Ann.

Kingston Eastern, Kingston Western, St. Andrew Central, St. Catherine South, Manchester and St. Thomas account for two murders each, whereas St. Elizabeth and Hanover have recorded one murder each.

St. Andrew North, St. Andrew South, Trelawny, St. Mary, Clarendon and Portland, which round out the remaining police divisions, have reported no murders.

The government on Sunday declared a Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) in the Parade Gardens section of Kingston Central, as they seek to curb the rising tension and ongoing killings in the area.

Before today, the murder statistics last posted on the JCF website showed that up to Christmas Day, 1,439 Jamaicans were killed last year.

There is no official count of the total number of murders since then, however, media reports speculate that 1,463 murders were committed in 2021, an increase of 10 per cent when compare to 2020.

The JCF website is yet to post an official tally of murders for last year.

