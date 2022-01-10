953 additional COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 953 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 103,458.

Of the new infections, 556 are women and 397 are men, with ages ranging from seven days and 97 years.

One of the new cases is under investigation.

A total of 1,924 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 52.1%

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 275

* St Catherine - 133

* St James - 104

* Trelawny - 75

* Clarendon - 62

* St Ann - 60

* Westmoreland - 59

* St Thomas - 56

* Hanover – 36

* St Mary - 30

* Portland – 29

* St Elizabeth - 20

* Manchester - 14

Meanwhile, two more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,501.

The deceased are a 56-year-old woman from St Catherine and a 69-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

And one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the figure to 198.

In the meantime, there were 58 more recoveries, increasing the total to 66,581.

Some 294 persons are in hospital with 77 being moderately ill, 36 severely ill and eight critically ill.

And 25,720 persons are at home in quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.