Clansman Gang Trial | Resumption of case delayed due to COVID-19

The resumption of the Clansman-One Don Gang trial has been rescheduled to January 24 due to the absence of one of the 33 defendants who has been placed in isolation arising from an outbreak of COVID-19 at the South Camp Road lock-up.

When the matter was called up in the Home Circuit Court this morning, the registrar told the court that the lone female defendant, Stephanie Christie, is in isolation.

The court was also told that members of the prosecution team were also affected by COVID-19 and were absent as a result.

The matter, which was adjourned on December 15 at the end of the Michaelmas Term, was slated to restart today followed by a two-week break starting on January 24 to facilitate another trial which Chief Justice Bryan Sykes is presiding over.

Sykes told the court that the delay will affect the progress of the gang trial but he will be considering how he can reduce the fallout.

Seventeen of the 31 witnesses in the trial have already testified.

The reputed leader of the gang, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, and his alleged cronies are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

