Free COVID PCR testing at some SERHA facilities

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is encouraging members of the public who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested immediately.

SERHA notes that some of the health facilities in the region, which covers the parishes of Kingston, St Catherine, St Andrew and St Thomas, offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for free to the public.

Persons are being asked to make an appointment for PCR testing in Kingston and St Andrew by calling the Emergency Operations Centre for the health department at 876-926-1550-2 or call 876-317-9680-1.

Persons may also send an email ksahd.eoc@ksahd.com.

Walk-in testing is available at the Morant Bay Health Centre, St Thomas from Monday to Friday at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In addition, persons are being asked to make an appointment for testing in St Catherine by calling the health department's Emergency Operations Centre at 876-547-5791.

The health departments will make contact with individuals to give them their results which usually take three to four working days after tests are conducted.

The release forms are also obtained from the health departments.

Meanwhile, members of the public are being urged to remain vigilant in their practice of the infection prevention and control measures put in place to reduce the spread of infections.

