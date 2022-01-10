GG's office closed due to COVID cases

The Office of The Governor-General is advising that it will be closed today as a number of persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

It indicated that the necessary contact tracing and testing will be carried out by the Ministry of Health in order to determine the extent of the spread.

As soon as the health ministry gives clearance, the office will reopen and the public advised accordingly.

