Illegal gun seized in St Andrew community

The police are reporting the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition on Addington Drive in St Andrew on Sunday.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

The police report that about 7:30 a.m., a team comprising cops from the St Andrew South and the St Andrew North Police conducted an operation in the area.

During a search, a Taurus G3 pistol fitted with a magazine was found hidden under concrete blocks at a premises.

Investigation continues.

