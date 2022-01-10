Illegal gun seized in St Andrew community
Published:Monday | January 10, 2022 | 9:42 AM
The police are reporting the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition on Addington Drive in St Andrew on Sunday.
No one was arrested in connection with the find.
The police report that about 7:30 a.m., a team comprising cops from the St Andrew South and the St Andrew North Police conducted an operation in the area.
During a search, a Taurus G3 pistol fitted with a magazine was found hidden under concrete blocks at a premises.
Investigation continues.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.