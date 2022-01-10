Insurance giant passes

Former president of Island Life Insurance Company and retired Vice President of Sagicor Jamaica Michael Fraser, who passed away suddenly at the age of 79 on Saturday, has been hailed as a giant of the Jamaican life insurance industry and a legend at Sagicor.

Sagicor President and CEO Christopher Zacca, in paying tribute, said Fraser’s mentorship and contribution to the development of so many sales professionals and executives at Sagicor is immeasurable.

“In fact, he continued to contribute as a director on several of our boards. Mike was well-loved by so many of us at Sagicor and he will be deeply missed,” Zacca said.

Jean Lowrie-Chin, founder and executive chair of the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP), an organisation that Fraser served as a board director since its inception in 2010, described him as a visionary and positive force who is sadly missed by all the members.

“Mike collaborated with Sagicor to offer health insurance to seniors. He was always giving back to Jamaica. He cared so much about his fellow Jamaicans and was never too busy to talk to them and give them advice,” Lowrie-Chin told The Gleaner.

She revealed that at the time of his death, Fraser was an active board director at the Jamaica Cancer Society, worked with United Way, and was also a director at the Jamaica Medical Foundation.

She added, “Michael Fraser was warm-hearted and caring. He has left his mark, a great legacy of care and comfort, for us here at CCRP. His death is not just a loss to us, but a loss to Jamaica.”

LAST LOVING MESSAGE

Lowrie-Chin said her last conversation with Fraser was last Thursday. They discussed succession planning at CCRP and his last words to her after telling her not to step down, but instead to groom someone for the position was, “Whatever help you need, I am here to support you.”

Fraser is survived by his wife Bonnie, daughters Michelle Hugh, Katrina Wickett, Jo-Ann Lauterbach, son Richard Fraser, 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

According to Richard, his father’s favourite phrase that is bringing him comfort is, “We are not here for a long time, we are here for a good time.”