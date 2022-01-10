Jones Town youth to benefit from development, life skills training

The youth of Jones Town and surrounding communities are set to benefit from a series of development and life skills training to help increase economic opportunities and reduce youth involvement in crime and violence. The training is being offered under the Hands and Hearts United project by the Jones Town/Craig Town Benevolent Society (JTCTBS) through funding by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Hands and Hearts United project was launched on December 31, 2021, at the Jones Town Amphitheatre. The project will benefit a total of 30 youth ages 10-24 and 44 parents and caregivers of these young persons.

“The aim of this programme is to deliver streams of alternative options to our youth that will positively impact their general attitude, conduct and outlook. We hope to increase life skills; assist youth’s career development; and to increase youth civic engagement through environmental awareness, cultural awareness, human rights and volunteerism activities. We also hope to create a safe space for youth engagement and advocacy” said Itinia Henry of JTCTBS.

The JTCTBC will be utilising a positive youth development approach that sees youth as assets, not problems, in order to effect sustainable change among their peers, in their homes and within their communities.

The project comprises a suite of comprehensive and holistic activities teaching life skills, job skills and civic engagement. A parenting seminar will also be held with parents and/or caregivers to equip them with better conflict resolution skills to improve the quality of the interpersonal relationship between parent and child.

Other activities are to include community and beach clean-ups, in addition to excursions to cultural and heritage sites. Training was set to begin on Saturday, January 8, at various locations in Jones Town.

The USAID, through its five-year Positive Pathways activity, seeks to reduce youth involvement in crime and violence in 12 Jamaican communities by building the resilience of youth, their parents and/or caregivers, while helping youth find constructive behaviours that deviate from the violent nature of their communities.