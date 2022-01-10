Lecturers at UWI end industrial action

The union representing lecturers at the University of the West Indies, Mona has agreed to suspend its industrial action with the expectation of concluding negotiations without further delays.

This was disclosed by the university in a statement this afternoon.

On Friday, more than 800 lecturers at The UWI voted to go on strike with immediate effect, citing their frustration with the university's failure to settle a remuneration dispute.

Representatives from the university and the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) met this morning to discuss the outstanding items including the matter of the four per cent salary item.

According to The UWI, several advancements were made in relation to key outstanding claim items, including the salary issue.

Consequently, WIGUT agreed to suspend its industrial action.

The parties hope to have all outstanding items resolved and concluded by the end of January.

